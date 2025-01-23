THE Rankings By Subject 2025: IISc Enters Top 100

The Times Higher Education (THE) has released the World University Rankings 2025 by subject. In a first, any Indian institute has secured a spot in the world's top 100 institutions offering Computer Science. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, ranks at the 99th place with a score of 60.5, improving its position from last year. The institute was placed in the 101-125 band in the 2024 rankings.

In the Engineering Subject Rankings 2025, Harvard University from the United States with an overall score of 97.5 continues to hold the top spot, followed by Stanford, MIT, and Oxford. Stanford University has an overall score of 96.4, MIT has 96.2 and Oxford has a score of 96.1. The top ranks is occupied by universities from the United States and the United Kingdom.

THE has released the World University Rankings by Subject for 2025, covering 11 disciplines: Arts and Humanities, Business and Economics, Computer Science, Education Studies, Engineering, Law, Life Sciences, Medical and Health, Physical Sciences, Psychology, and Social Sciences. The US dominates the ranking by featuring in nine subjects, while UK stands second by leading in the other two.

The University of California, Berkeley is ranked at the fifth position with an overall score of 95.8, University of Cambridge in the UK comes at the sixth position with a score of 95.6, California Institute of Technology ranks at the seventh position with 95.5 score, Princeton University with an overall score of 94.5 ranks at the eight place, National University of Singapore with 93.4 score is placed at ninth and ETH Zurich with a score of 92.6 is ranked at the tenth position.

In the Engineering subject, Anna University follows in the 251–300 range with scores between 44.7 and 46.6. Lovely Professional University is ranked 301–400 with a score range of 41.3 to 44.6. Both Jamia Millia Islamia and Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences are ranked 401–500 with scores ranging from 38.3 to 41.2.