Which Indian Universities Are Among The Most Reputed

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) with a rank between 201-300 is the top institution in the country as per THE World Reputation Rankings 2025. IISc has an overall score between 26.9-34.2. IIT Delhi and IIT Madras are the next best institution in the country ranking between 201-300. These institutions have an overall score between 26.9-34.2. Siksha 'O' Anusandhan is the fourth best institution in the country as per THE World Reputation Rankings 2025 by prestige.

Harvard University has topped THE World Reputation Ranking for the 14th consecutive year. Running closely Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the University of Oxford rank on the second place, while Stanford University and University of Cambridge rank on the fourth place.

University of Oxford has received the highest reputation rank for a UK institution in a decade. The rise is suggesting that its prestige for academic excellence is finally starting to catch up with its performance.

Inside the top 10 are Ivy Leaguers Princeton (seventh) and Yale (ninth) universities, as well as China's Tsinghua University (eighth) and Japan's The University of Tokyo (10th) – the latter 18 places higher than its 28th world rankings finish.

The 2025 edition of the ranking is based on six performance indicators for the first time, to provide a more robust assessment of reputation and reflect the fact that the subject of reputation is gaining a wider audience among the academic community.

LMU Munich, KU Leuven, Sorbonne University, the University of Melbourne, University of Hong Kong and University of Manchester all join the top 50 most powerful university brands. Four new countries Chile, Malaysia, Poland and Portugal have made their World Reputation Rankings debut this year.