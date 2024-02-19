GATE 2024 Master Question Papers And Answer Keys Released, Check Details

GATE 2024: The examination were held in two sessions each day.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore released the answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 on Monday. Master Question Papers and Keys for various test papers can be accessed on the official website.

The official social media handle X, formerly Twitter, stated that keys are open to challenges by candidates from February 22-25.





The Master Question Papers and Keys of various test papers can be accessed from the link below.



The examinations were held on February 3, 4, 10, and 11. The results will be declared on March 16, 2024. Candidates can access their scorecards on March 23, 2024.

The GATE exam is a prestigious nationwide test assessing candidates' knowledge in various undergraduate-level disciplines. Successful qualifiers can pursue Master's and Doctoral programs with potential financial aid, and GATE scores are considered by educational institutions and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for admissions and recruitment processes.

