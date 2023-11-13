GATE 2024 Application Modification Process Date Revised, Details Here

GATE 2024 admit cards are slated for issuance on January 3, 2024.

The modification window for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 applications, initially scheduled to open on November 11, has been rescheduled to commence on November 18 and will remain accessible until November 24. Candidates who have previously applied for the GATE 2024 exam and wish to make changes to their application forms can do so at gate2024.iisc.ac.in during this period by paying a fee.



Application portal for GATE 2024 (GOAPS) will be available for modification of application, with fee as applicable, from 18th November to 24th November, 2023. pic.twitter.com/kHvOcWLMgs — GATE 2024 (@GATE24_Official) November 9, 2023

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore is overseeing GATE 2024, slated for February 3, 4, 10, and 11, primarily for MTech admission. The computer-based exam will be held in two sessions: the morning session from 9.30am to 12.30pm and the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5.30pm.

During the modification period, candidates are allowed to edit various details in their GATE 2024 application forms, such as names, dates of birth, exam centers, gender, categories, and parental details. To make changes, candidates must log in using their registered email ID and password.

A fee of Rs 500 is required for modifying name, date of birth, examination city, paper category, or gender. Changing gender from female to another category or switching between SC or ST and any other category will require a fee of Rs 1,400.

As per the GATE 2024 schedule, admit cards are slated for issuance on January 3, 2024. The answer keys for all GATE 2024 papers will be released on February 21, and the examination results will be declared on March 16.

Examination pattern:

The GATE is scheduled to last for three hours, comprising a total of 65 questions across two sections: General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and the Core Discipline (the subject chosen by the candidate). The first two sections are mandatory. Question formats include Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Types (NAT), assessing candidates' abilities in application, analysis, comprehension, recall, and synthesis.

The examination will include both one-mark and two-mark questions. For a 1-mark multiple-choice question, 1/3 mark will be deducted for incorrect responses, while a 2-mark multiple-choice question will result in a deduction of 2/3 mark. There will be no negative marking for Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.