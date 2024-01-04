GATE 2024 Admit Card Released, Check Steps To Download, And Exam Pattern

GATE 2024 Admit Card: The examination is scheduled to be held between February 3. and 11.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has released the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024). Those who have registered for the exam can access their hall tickets from the official website by entering their enrollment ID/email address and password.

We have facing some server issues. Inconvenience caused is regretted. It will be rectified. Thank you for your cooperation. https://t.co/Avc0mK4xsc — GATE 2024 (@GATE24_Official) January 4, 2024

The examination is scheduled to be held between February 3 and 11 in two sessions each day - from 9.30am to 12.30pm and from 2.30pm to 5.30pm. The exam will take place on February 3, 4, 10, and 11. Civil engineering, computer science, and information technology (CS) exams will have multiple sessions.

GATE 2024 admit card: Steps to download

Go to the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Input the enrollment number and password

Click on GATE Login

Select the link for downloading the admit card

Download the admit card and take a printout for the GATE exam



GATE 2024 exam - Here is the schedule:

Saturday, February 3, 2024:

9.30am to 12.30pm (Architecture and Planning, CY - Chemistry, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Environmental Science and Engineering, Production and Industrial Engineering)

2.30pm to 5.30pm (Geomatics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Physics)



Sunday, February 4, 2024:

9.30am to 12.30 pm (Biomedical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemistry, Ecology and Evolution, Geology and Geophysics, Humanities and Social Sciences)

2.30pm to 5.30pm (Civil Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mathematics, Mining Engineering, Petroleum Engineering)

Saturday, February 10, 2024:

9.30am to 12.30pm (Aerospace Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Biotechnology, Computer Science and Information Technology, Metallurgical Engineering, Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, Textile Engineering and Fibre Science)

2.30pm to 5.30 pm (Computer Science and Information Technology, Statistics, Engineering Sciences, Life Sciences)

Sunday, February 11, 2024:

9.30am to 12.30pm (Electronics and Communication Engineering)

2.30pm to 5.30pm (Electrical Engineering)

GATE 2024: Exam Pattern

GATE 2024 will consist of 30 examination papers, allowing candidates to choose one or two test papers from permissible combinations. The GATE score will be valid three years after the result announcement date.

The GATE exam is a prestigious nationwide test assessing candidates' knowledge in various undergraduate-level disciplines. Successful qualifiers can pursue Master's and Doctoral programs with potential financial aid, and GATE scores are considered by educational institutions and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for admissions and recruitment processes.