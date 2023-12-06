GATE 2024 Exam: Indian Institute Of Science Bangalore Releases Schedule, Details Inside

GATE 2024 Exam: The admit card is scheduled to be released on January 3, 2024.

The exam schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE 2024) has been released by the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore (IISc Bangalore). According to the official schedule, the examination will be held from February 3 to 11 in two sessions each day - from 9.30am to 12.30pm and from 2.30pm to 5.30pm. Civil engineering, computer science, and information technology (CS) exams will have multiple sessions. The admit card is scheduled to be released on January 3, 2024.



GATE 2024 exam - Here is the schedule:

Saturday, February 3, 2024:

9.30am to 12.30pm (Architecture and Planning, CY - Chemistry, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Environmental Science and Engineering, Production and Industrial Engineering)

2.30pm to 5.30pm (Geomatics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Physics)

Sunday, February 4, 2024:

9.30am to 12.30 pm (Biomedical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemistry, Ecology and Evolution, Geology and Geophysics, Humanities and Social Sciences)

2.30pm to 5.30pm (Civil Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mathematics, Mining Engineering, Petroleum Engineering)

Saturday, February 10, 2024:

9.30am to 12.30pm (Aerospace Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Biotechnology, Computer Science and Information Technology, Metallurgical Engineering, Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, Textile Engineering and Fibre Science)

2.30pm to 5.30 pm (Computer Science and Information Technology, Statistics, Engineering Sciences, Life Sciences)

Sunday, February 11, 2024:

9.30am to 12.30pm (Electronics and Communication Engineering)

2.30pm to 5.30pm (Electrical Engineering)





GATE 2024 will consist of 30 examination papers, offering candidates the flexibility to choose one or two test papers from permissible combinations. The GATE score will be valid for three years from the result announcement date.

The GATE exam is a prestigious nationwide test assessing candidates' knowledge in various undergraduate-level disciplines. Successful qualifiers can pursue Master's and Doctoral programs with potential financial aid, and GATE scores are considered by educational institutions and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for admissions and recruitment processes.