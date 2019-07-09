IIT Delhi Releases GATE 2020 Schedule; Everything You Need To Know

IIT Delhi has launched the GATE 2020 official website (gate.iitd.ac.in) on Tuesday.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, the organising institute for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020, has launched the GATE official website (gate.iitd.ac.in) on Tuesday. The examination, result dates and application fee structure have also been announced. GATE 2020 will be conducted for 25 subjects and it would be distributed over February 1, 2, 8 and 9 next year. The GATE examination centres are spread in different cities across India, as well as, in six cities outside India. The examination would be purely a Computer Based Test (CBT).

The GATE score would reflect the relative performance level of the candidate in a particular subject, which is quantified based on the several years of examination data.

The GATE 2020 score is valid for three years from the date of announcement of the results.

Gate 2020: Important Dates

GATE 2020 exam will be held on the basis of this schedule:

GATE 2020: The examination would be purely a Computer Based Test (CBT).

"GATE has become a benchmark examination for engineering education in the country. Many public sector companies in India are also using GATE for recruitment purposes. Over one million engineering graduates are expected to take the GATE examination in 2020," Prof V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said after the website launch.

"There is no equivalent examination in the world, which is conducted at the scale and quality as the GATE examination, and in such diverse engineering disciplines. Kudos to the IIT faculty for their dedication and commitment in maintaining the standards of GATE year after year. GATE 2020 will be no exception. As the coordinating institute, IIT Delhi GATE team is leaving no stone unturned for smooth conduct of this examination," he added.

Speaking on this occasion, Chairman, GATE, IIT Delhi said: "In GATE 2020, a new paper, called Biomedical Engineering (BM), has been added. Also GATE 2020 examination shall be conducted in additional cities including Srinagar."

GATE 2020: Eligibility criteria

The following candidates are eligible to appear in GATE 2020:

- Bachelor's degree holders in Engineering/ Technology (4 years after 10+2 or 3 years after B.Sc/ Diploma in Engineering/ Technology) and those who are in the final year of such programmes.

- Bachelor's degree holders in Architecture (Five years course)/ Naval Architecture (Four years course) and those who are in the final year of such programmes.

- Bachelor's degree holders of 4-year programe in science (B.S.) and those who are in the final year of such programmes.

- Master's degree holders in any branch of Science/ Mathematics/ Statistics/ Computer Applications or equivalent and those who are in the final year of such programmes.

-Holders of 4-year Integrated Master's degree (Post B.Sc) in Engineering / Technology and those who are in the second or higher year of such programmes.

- Holders of 5-year Integrated Master's degree or Dual Degree in Engineering/Technology and those who are in the fourth or higher year of such programmes.

- Holders of 5-year Integrated M. Sc or 5-year Integrated B. Sc/ M.Sc Dual Degree and those who are in the final year of such programmes.

Candidate with qualification obtained through examinations conducted by professional societies recognized by UPSC/ AICTE as equivalent to B.E./ B.Tech. Those who have completed section A of AMIE or equivalent of such professional courses are also eligible.

GATE 2020: Fees

Following fees will be applied to candidates who are appearing from various categories:

GATE 2020: The entrance examinations will be held in February first and second weeks

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven IITs (Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India.

Qualifying in GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to: (i) Master's programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/Technology/Architecture and (ii) Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Science, in the institutions supported by the MHRD and other Government agencies.

Even in some colleges and institutions, which admit students without MHRD scholarship/assistantship, the GATE qualification is mandatory. Further, many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have been using the GATE score in their recruitment process.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is basically an examination on the comprehensive understanding of the candidates in various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/Technology/ Architecture and post-graduate level subjects in Science.

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.