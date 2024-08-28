GATE 2025 Registration Begins Today, Check Details

Registrations will begin for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 today. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to appear in the exam can visit the official website of GATE 2025 to register for the exam. The exam has been scheduled for February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, for admission to postgraduate engineering programmes. GATE 2025 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode, with city centers divided into eight zones. The results will be announced on March 19, 2025.

The applications for the entrance exam can be filled online only at GATE 2025 website. Candidates will be required to submit various documents along with the online applications to complete the GATE 2025 registration process. The list of the documents is available on the official website.

GATE 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates are advised to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria for GATE 2025 before submitting an application. Candidates in the third or higher years of any undergraduate degree programme, or those who have completed any government-approved degree programme in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities, are eligible to appear in the GATE exam.

GATE 2025: Paper pattern

GATE 2025 will consist of 30 examination papers, allowing candidates to choose one or two test papers from permissible combinations. The exam duration will be three hours, and GATE scores will be valid for three years from the result announcement date.

The exam will feature questions in three formats: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Candidates will be evaluated on Recall, Comprehension, Application, Analysis, and Synthesis.

The GATE exam is a nationwide test assessing candidates' knowledge in various undergraduate-level disciplines. Successful candidates can pursue Master's and Doctoral programmes, with potential financial aid. GATE scores are used by educational institutions and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment processes.

