IIT Roorkee To Conduct GATE 2025, Check Eligibility And Exam Pattern

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE- 2025) will soon be conducted by IIT Roorkee for admission to postgraduate engineering programmes. The national-level examination will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode to test the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts/ Humanities.



The examination will be held by IISc Bengaluru and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board - GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).



Eligibility

Candidates currently studying in the third or higher years of any undergraduate degree programme or who have completed any government approved degree programme in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts/ Humanities are eligible to appear for GATE 2025.



Those who possess certification from any such professional societies must ensure that the examinations are approved by MoE/AICTE/UGC/ UPSC as being equivalent to BE/ BTech/ BArch/ BPlanning, etc



Documents required

Students will be required to submit details relating to personal information (name, date of birth, personal mobile number, parents' name, parents' mobile number, etc.) for filling the application forms. Besides this, they will be required to submit documents including Net-banking /debit card / credit card / UPI details for fee payment, high quality image of candidate's photograph, signature, scanned copy of valid photo identity document photo ID.



Exam pattern

GATE 2025 will consist of 30 examination papers, allowing candidates to choose one or two test papers from permissible combinations. The exam duration will be of three hours. GATE scores will be valid for three years after the result announcement date.