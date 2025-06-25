IIT Roorkee Offers Multiple Scholarships For UG, PG Students

IIT Roorkee UG, PG Scholarships: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is offering a variety of scholarships to support students pursuing undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) studies in engineering, architecture, applied sciences, and planning.

One of India's premier institutes, IIT Roorkee offers bachelor's degrees in 10 disciplines and postgraduate programmes in 55 fields. It also provides opportunities for research and doctoral studies across departments.

Among the major scholarships available:

• James Thomason Scholarship is offered to students of BTech, BArch, Integrated Dual Degree (IDD), Integrated MSc (IMS), and BS-MS programmes. Students admitted through JEE (Advanced) with an All India Rank up to 250 are eligible.



• The Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship supports UG students with a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000 for 10 months, along with a refund of the remaining tuition fee, based on academic performance and financial need.



• Dr. S.K. Goel and Mrs. Kusum Goel Scholarship provides ₹2 lakh per year to four financially disadvantaged UG students entering the institute.



• The INSPIRE SHE Scholarship, under the Department of Science & Technology (DST), supports science students who are in the top 1% of their Class 12 board exams or have qualified in exams like JEE, NEET, or KVPY. The scholarship extends from UG to PG levels and is available for students in science streams at recognised institutions.



• A special scholarship for two disadvantaged engineering students offers Rs 1,000 annually to each. To continue receiving the benefit, students must maintain a minimum CGPA of 7.0.

These scholarships aim to reward academic excellence and ensure that deserving students.

