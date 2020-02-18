GATE 2020 Answer Key Released; Objection Submission From Tomorrow

GATE 2020 answer key has been released by IIt Delhi on the official website

IIT Delhi has released the GATE 2020 answer key. The institute had earlier released the question paper for the exam. The objection submission on the GATE 2020 answer key will begin from tomorrow. The window to submit objection will open at 1 am tomorrow.

Candidates will have to provide justification for each objection and submit a fee of Rs. 500 for each question. The window to submit objections will remain open for three days and will close on February 21, 2020.

"Contests will be considered only if the payment is completed successfully. Payment for a challenge that is accepted will be refunded," says a notice on GATE 2020 website.

Candidates who appeared for the GATE 2020 exam will be able to submit objection on answer key through the GOAPS portal.

After the objection submission is over, an expert committee will review the objections submitted after which the GATE 2020 final answer key will be prepared. GATE 2020 result will be based on the final answer key. GATE 2020 result will be announced on March 16.

Out of 858,890 registered candidates, total 685,088 (79.76%) candidates appeared in eight sessions at 566 centres across 199 cities across India and the international centers at Dubai, Singapore, Ethiopia, Nepal and Dhaka.

For the GATE examination, first time the candidates were given the choice of choosing examination centre in Srinagar.

Total 5,102 candidates preferred Srinagar as examination city for GATE 2020.

