GATE 2020 Answer Key Challenge To Begin On This Date

GATE 2020 answer key challenge will begin in the next week

IIT Delhi, the organizing authority for GATE 2020, released candidate's response sheet yesterday. It is yet to release the tentative answer key for GATE 2020 exam. However, the institute has released the procedure to submit objection on the answer key.

The process to submit objection on the GATE 2020 answer key will begin on February 19 at 11 am. The window to submit objections will remain open for three days and will close on February 21, 2020.

Candidates will have to provide justification for each objection and submit a fee of Rs. 500 for each question.

"Contests will be considered only if the payment is completed successfully. Payment for a challenge that is accepted will be refunded," says a notice on GATE 2020 website.

Candidates who appeared for the GATE 2020 exam will be able to submit objection on answer key through the GOAPS portal.

While challenging the answer keys, the candidates should ensure that the question number is as per the PDF file of the question paper uploaded on the GATE 2020 website. A preview of the question selected is also shown in the contest portal.

Candidates must make sure that they select the right section and the question number. If the question number is not correctly identified, then the challenge will not be considered. When uploading any supporting document for the objection, candidates are required to mention the section name and question number in the document.

