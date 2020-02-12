GATE 2020 Response Sheets Released. Direct Link Here

GATE 2020 response sheet can be accessed from these links: gate.iitd.ac.in, appsgate.iitd.ac.in.

GATE 2020: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has released the candidates response sheets of the GATE 2020 on the official website of the exam. IIT Delhi, the organizing institute for the GATE exam this year, wrapped up the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) on February 9. GATE 2020 exam began on February 1 in computer-based mode was held in two sessions. After the release of the GATE response sheets, IIT Delhi will release the tentative GATE answer key soon. The GATE 2020 response sheets can be accessed from these links: gate.iitd.ac.in, appsgate.iitd.ac.in.

The tentative or provisional answer keys of GATE 2020 will be available in the public domain for candidates to download and raise objection if the need be.

Going by previous years, the GATE answer key will be available within 10-12 days of the completion of the exam which is being held as being held as an eligibility test for admissions in post-graduate programs in premier scientific, technological and engineering institutes, and also as a criteria for landing jobs in public sector undertakings in the country.

Candidates will also be charged a small fee if they chose to submit objection on the answer key.

Check your GATE 2020 response sheets from the direct link given here:

GATE 2020: Post-examination events

Post examination events are as follows:

1. After the GATE 2020 examinations, candidates' responses will be available at GOAPS, which can be downloaded.

2. Answer keys for various GATE 2020 papers will be displayed in GATE 2020 website.

3. Candidates may submit their contests on the answer keys provided for a very limited time period against a payment.

4. Evaluation of examination papers will be finalized and GATE results (Score) will be announced.

5. GATE 2020 scorecard will be made available for the qualified candidates from GOAPS.

