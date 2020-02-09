GATE 2020 Concludes Today; What's Next

GATE 2020 exam will be over today after which the answer keys will be released

IIT Delhi, the organizing institute for the GATE exam this year, will wrap up the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) today. GATE 2020 exam began on February 1 in computer-based mode and is being held in two sessions. After the exam is over today, IIT Delhi will release tentative answer key for GATE 2020 exam.

The tentative or provisional answer keys will be available in the public domain for candidates to download and raise objection if the need be. Going by previous years, the GATE answer key shall be available within 10-12 days. Along with the GATE answer keys, candidate's response will also be released on the GOAPS website. Candidates will also be charged a small fee if they chose to submit objection on the answer key.

An expert panel will review the objections received and then prepare final answer key. The GATE 2020 scores will be calculated on the basis of the final answer key.

The actual (raw) marks of a candidate will be considered for computing the GATE Score. For multi-session papers (subjects), the raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be normalized for that particular subject. Thus, raw marks (for single session papers) or normalized marks (for multi-session papers) will be used for calculating the GATE score, based on the qualifying marks.

GATE 2020 result will be announced on March 16, 2020. GATE score will be valid for three years from the date of announcement of result.

Click here for more Education News