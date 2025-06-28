Pics: Bill Gates, Girlfriend Paula Hurd At Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez Wedding

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his girlfriend Paula Hurd made a striking appearance together at a wedding welcome party for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

Bill Gates and Paula Hurd were photographed hand in hand at the exclusive pre-wedding event, which was held in a historic cloister next to the iconic Madonna dell'Orto church in Venice.

Mr Gates, 61, opted for a classic black suit paired with a white shirt, while Ms Hurd looked elegant in a black off-shoulder dress, which she adorned with a sleek pearl necklace and subtle earrings.

Invitados a la boda Lauren y Jeff Bezos



- Rania de Jordania

- Bill Gates y Paula Hurd #bezoswedding pic.twitter.com/n0v0O9lZjG — Eric Cartman (@Cartman_Freedom) June 27, 2025

The two were accompanied by other high-profile guests, including Oprah Winfrey, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom, the Kardashian sisters and Gayle King.

Jeff Bezos got married to Lauren Sanchez on Saturday at a star-studded ceremony on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice. The celebrations are expected to end on June 28 with a grand farewell party, likely at the Arsenale, a former naval site which is now famous for its art exhibitions.

According to a Reuters report, Mr Bezos's wedding is estimated to cost around $55 million, making it one of the most expensive weddings of the year.



Reports state that Lauren Sanchez has prepared 27 outfits to wear for her festivities. Jeff Bezos had been staying at the luxury 16th-century palazzo on the Grand Canal with a view of the Rialto Bridge.

Bill Gates and Paula Hurd also reportedly attended Mr Bezos's engagement party in 2023, which was held on the Amazon founder's $500 million superyacht on the Amalfi Coast in Italy.

Mr Gates confirmed his relationship in February this year, referring to Paula Hurd as his "serious girlfriend", four years after his divorce from Melinda Gates. He said, "I'm lucky to have a serious girlfriend named Paula. We're having fun. Going to the Olympics and lots of great things."

The couple was first seen together in 2022 at the Laver Cup, then at the Australian Open in 2023, before making their red carpet debut in 2024.