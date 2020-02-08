GATE 2020: Check Electrical Engineering Paper Analysis Here

GATE 2020: The Electrical Engineering exam was conducted by IIT Delhi today from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

GATE 2020: IIT Delhi, the organizing authority of the Graduate Aptitude Test or GATE 2020 conducted the examinations for the Electrical Engineering aspirants today. According to an expert the difficulty level in the GATE Electrical Engineering Paper held today was moderate to difficult. The GATE 2020, which is being held as an eligibility test for admissions in post-graduate programs in premier scientific, technological and engineering institutes, and also as a criteria for landing jobs in public sector undertakings in the country, began on February 1 and will be concluded on February 9.

The Electrical Engineering exam was conducted by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi today from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

It is estimated that more than 1.25 lakh number of candidates appeared for this exam.

Gate 2020 Electrical Engineering paper analysis

Below is the exam analysis for Gate Electrical Engineering 2020 done by Gradeup:

- The level of the exam was moderate to difficult. Compared to last year, the level was difficult.

- There are two sections in the paper, General Aptitude section, and Technical section. The level of General Aptitude section was Easy while the level of Technical section was Moderate.

- In the Technical Section, there were 51 questions from the EE branch, 4 were from Maths.

- There were 24 Numerical Type Questions. They were moderate in nature.

- Maximum questions were asked from Power System & Electrical Machines and they were Moderate.

Along with the Electrical Engineering paper, GATE 2020 exams for Ecology and Evolution and Textile Engineering and Fibre Science papers were also held today in the morning session.

IIT Delhi will conduct Computer Science and Information Technology paper in the afternoon session.

GATE 2020 results are expected to be released in next month on March 16, 2020.

