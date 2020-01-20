POWERGRID Corporation Announces Jobs Through GATE 2019

The weightage of GATE 2019 marks is 85% of the total marks

The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited or PGCIL or POWERGRID has invited applications for Assistant Engineer Trainee post in Electrical, Electronics, Civil disciplines. The selection will be through GATE 2019. "Selected candidates shall join POWERGRID as Assistant Engineer Trainees. After successful completion of 1 year training period they shall be absorbed in the company as Engineers at E2 level," reads the job notice released by POWERGRID. A total of 110 vacancies have been announced for recruitment. Online registration process has begun and candidates can apply latest by February 7.

"Please note that only GATE 2019 score (Normalized Marks out of 100) is valid for this recruitment process. GATE score of 2018 or prior or GATE 2020 is not valid," the notice adds.

The weightage of GATE 2019 marks is 85% of the total marks. Candidates shall be short-listed category-wise for Group Discussion & Personal Interview based on their normalized marks out of 100 in GATE 2019.

The post is identified suitable for candidates belonging to PwD category coming under HI (Deaf & Hard of Hearing), LD (One Leg (OL)/ One Arm (OA)/ Dwarfism) acid attack victims and leprosy cured persons with the above disabilities have also been identified suitable for this post.

