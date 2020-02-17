GATE 2020 Question Papers Released; Answer Key Soon

GATE answer key: GATE 2020 question papers released @ gate.iitd.ac.in.

GATE 2020 question papers: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, the organising authority of GATE 2020 exam has released the question papers of the exams held from Feburary 1 to February 9. The GATE 2020 question papers have been released online on the official website at gate.iitd.ac.in. The next stage of the GATE 2020 exam, the process to submit objection on the GATE 2020 answer key, will begin on February 19 at 11 am. The window to submit objections will remain open for three days and will close on February 21, 2020.

Candidates will have to provide justification for each objection and submit a fee of Rs. 500 for each question.

"Contests will be considered only if the payment is completed successfully. Payment for a challenge that is accepted will be refunded," says a notice on GATE 2020 website.

Candidates who appeared for the GATE 2020 exam will be able to submit objection on answer key through the GOAPS portal.

GATE 2020: Question papers

Out of 858,890 registered candidates, total 685,088 (79.76%) candidates appeared in eight sessions at 566 centres across 199 cities across India and the international centers at Dubai, Singapore, Ethiopia, Nepal and Dhaka.

For the GATE examination, first time the candidates were given the choice of choosing examination centre in Srinagar.

Total 5,102 candidates preferred Srinagar as examination city for GATE 2020.

