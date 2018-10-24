GATE 2019: Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow

Candidates shall have to make the corrections at GOAPS portal at appsgate.iitm.ac.in

For GATE 2019, online application correction window will close tomorrow (October 25). Candidates 'are requested to attend the defects marked on GATE 2019 application immediately. The last date for correcting the defect(s) is 25th October, 2018 (Thursday). Applications of those candidates who do not attend the defect by 25th October, 2018 will not be considered for GATE 2019 examination,' reads the update released on GATE 2019 official portal. Candidates shall have to make the corrections at GOAPS portal at appsgate.iitm.ac.in.

GATE 2019: Previous Years' Question Papers

GATE 2019: Previous Years' Answer Keys

Candidates who wish to change their exam city can do so till November 16 by paying an additional fee.

GATE 2019 will be held on 2, 3, 9 and 10 February. Admit cards for the same will be available on January 4, 2019. The exam will be held in selected cities and towns in the country as well as at Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Colombo (Sri Lanka), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Dubai (UAE), Kathmandu (Nepal) and Singapore.

GATE 2019 will be held for 24 subjects in total; with a new additional paper of Statistics. In the Statistics paper, questions will be from Calculus, Linear Algebra, Probability, Stochastic Processes, Inference, Regression Analysis, Multivariate Analysis and Design of experiments.

GATE score cards are used for admission to M.Tech. and PhD programs offered at IITs and IISc. In addition to this, several PSUs also use the GATE score for recruitment purpose. GATE 2019: List Of PSUs Accepting GATE Score

Click here for more Education News