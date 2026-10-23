From Thirukkural To Classrooms: Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0 Opens Registration

The fifth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTA 5.0) is going to be organised from November 28 to December 12, 2026 under the theme "Thirukkural Payilvom - Thirukkural Abhyas Karen". Union Minister for Education Pralhad Joshi launched the registration portal for the programme on October 22, 2026. The aim behind this programme is to strengthen the longstanding age-old civilizational and cultural connections between Tamil Nadu and Kashi.

Those interested can register for the programme through the official Kashi Tamil Sangamam portal, kashitamil.iitm.ac.in hosted by IIT Madras, from October 22, to November 13, 2026. The registration process covers seven categories: Students, Teachers, Writers and Media Professionals, Agriculture and Allied Sectors, Professionals and Artisans, Women and Spiritual leaders.

"Thirukkural Payilvom - Thirukkural Abhyas Karen", focuses on bringing the ethical and moral teachings of the classical Tamil text Thirukkural closer to young people and learners across India.

According to the programme, the fifth edition will bring together approximately 1,400 participants from Tamil Nadu. The participants will be organised in seven groups of 200 each and the groups will undertake an eight day journey comprising four days of travel and four days of visits and structured programmes. The itinerary will cover Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya. Those participating will take part in cultural, academic, domain-specific and spiritual engagements. The objective of this programme is to encourage young people to connect with India's classical knowledge and apply their values in their everyday life.

One of the major initiatives planned under the KTS 5.0 is the nationwide students engagement programme covering 1,000 higher education institutions. It aims to promote wider understanding of the Thirukkural among students from different academic disciplines and linguistic backgrounds. The Initiative will include structured study, research and campus-based activities to disseminate the teachings and values.

The programme will also include educational outreach in schools and colleges in varanasi. Additionally, the National Book Trust, in association with the Rashtriya e-pustakalaya, is going to organise interactive sessions in varanasi schools which will focus on reading habits, storytelling and creative activities.

The event is organised by Department of Higher Education, under the Union Ministry of Education in collaboration with IIT Madras, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT), Chennai; Uttar Pradesh government and several Central government departments such as Culture, Railways, School Education, Tourism, Textiles, Food Processing Industries, Information & Broadcasting, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.

The first edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam was held in 2022, over the past four editions, the programme promoted the exchanges of knowledge, language, traditions and experiences between Tamil Nadu and Kashi.