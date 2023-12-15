Correction Window For Foreign Medical Graduate Exam Opens Today, Check Details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will open the correction window for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) today (December 15, 2023). Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of NBE to make correction in their application forms. The correction window will close on December 18, 2023.

The edit window to make changes or rectify any error in the application form will open on December 29, 2023 to January 1, 2024.

The candidates will be required to submit documents related to Primary Medical Qualification Certificate (PMQC), Attestation of PMQC by Indian embassy concerned, Eligibility certificate or Admission Letter, Proof of Citizenship for completing the application process.

The admit cards for the exams will be out on January 12, 2023. The exam will be conducted on January 20, 2024 and the results will be out on February 20, 2024.

The licensing exam is crucial for Indian or overseas citizen of India who possess a primary medical qualification awarded by any medical institution outside India and who are desirous of getting provisional or permanent registration with Medical Council of India or any State Medical Council.

The paper shall be delivered in two parts to be taken in a single day, with each part comprising 150 questions to be attempted in 150 minutes. The examination will be a multiple-choice question (MCQ) test delivered using a computer network as per the prescribed scheme.