Financial assistance Up To Rs 1 Lakh Crore Over Next 4 Years To IITs, NITs: Dr Satya Pal Singh

Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) has launched Revitalizing Infrastructure Systems in Education (RISE) , which aims to provide financial assistance up to Rs 1 Lakh Crore over a period of 4 years to IITs, NITs and IISERs, said Union Minister of State for HRD Shri Satya Pal Singh in his address at the 6th Convocation of IIT Bhubaneswar on March 19, 2018."Institutes like IITs should find its place in the 100 top global institutes of higher learning," he said in his address.This issue, the Minister added, needs multiple attentions like international students and faculties presence in Indian institutes, research and innovation at par with the best institutes in the world, physical facilities second to none etc.Congratulating the 295 graduating students, and their parents and teachers, the Minister said the country is counting on these bright young minds to help in the nation building for a New India as envisioned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi "India is in the threshold of fourth industrial revolution to be ushered in by advancements in Robotics, Virtual reality, Cloud technology, Big data, Artificial intelligence and other technologies," he said.Dr Singh also informed that his Ministry is committed to greater quality and excellence in technical education. The Minister lauded the Research work in IIT Bhubaneswar undertaken on the wide range of topics from fundamentals to applied areas of immense importance specifically utilization of industrial waste for developing environmental friendly geo-polymer concrete using red mud and fly ash which could be useful in making eco-friendly buildings, bridges, roads and other long-lasting physical assets.