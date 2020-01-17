IIT Bhubaneswar To Add 70 UG Seats This Academic Session

No decision has been taken for increasing the number of seats in postgraduate courses.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has decided to increase its undergraduate seats by 70. In a report shared by the IIT Bhubaneswar it confirms that the number of seats in all the seven schools of the institute would increase to 490 from the existing 420. This step has been taken to help students from Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and women candidates take admission.

IIT Bhubaneswar is one of the new IITs, established in 2008. The institute offers undergraduate technical courses through seven schools which are basic sciences; earth, ocean and climate sciences, electrical sciences; humanities, social sciences and management, infrastructure, mechanical sciences and minerals, metallurgical and materials engineering.

Of the total number of new seats, 18 seats will be added under the EWS quota and 52 seats will be added under women quota.

In a first, IIT Kharagpur had added 779 seats in April 2018, exclusively, for women candidates. "It will help the girl students to get the privilege of higher studies in premier technological institutes. It will also tackle issue of gender imbalance in IITs," it had said then.

This happened after a huge difference was seen in male and female participation in engineering entrance exam, JEE Main. Lesser participation of females in JEE Main had a direct impact on gender balance in IITs, especially after JEE Main was adopted as a screening test for IIT entrance exam.

In the 51st meeting of IIT Council, held on April 28, 2017, it was decided to increase female enrolment in B.Tech programmes to 20% in 2020-2021 and creating supernumerary or additional seats was suggested to be the only option.

