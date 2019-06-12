Fill Vacancies To Provide Quality Education: HRD Minister

He said vocational education and skill education must be promoted in all institutions. The Minister also reviewed the preparations for the upcoming International Yoga Day.

Education | | Updated: June 12, 2019 09:53 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Fill Vacancies To Provide Quality Education: HRD Minister

Fill Vacancies To Provide Quality Education: HRD Minister


New Delhi: 

Union Minister for Human Resources and Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to fill the vacancies to increase quality and efficiency.

Stressing that it is government's duty to provide quality education to all the students, he directed the officials from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) to fill the vacant positions.

He said vocational education and skill education must be promoted in all institutions. The Minister also reviewed the preparations for the upcoming International Yoga Day.

"The Minister appreciated the efforts of NIOS for training the 15 lakh untrained teachers. He reviewed the basic literacy programme of National Institute of Open Schooling," a departmental release said.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

HRD MinisterCBSE

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Cyclone VayuLive TVWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableSamsung M40Honor 20Amitabh BachchanMi 9TIAF AN 32Vayu Cyclone UpdateGalaxy M40

................................ Advertisement ................................