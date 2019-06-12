Fill Vacancies To Provide Quality Education: HRD Minister

Union Minister for Human Resources and Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to fill the vacancies to increase quality and efficiency.

Stressing that it is government's duty to provide quality education to all the students, he directed the officials from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) to fill the vacant positions.

He said vocational education and skill education must be promoted in all institutions. The Minister also reviewed the preparations for the upcoming International Yoga Day.

"The Minister appreciated the efforts of NIOS for training the 15 lakh untrained teachers. He reviewed the basic literacy programme of National Institute of Open Schooling," a departmental release said.