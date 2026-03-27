Faridabad Schools Directed To Ban Reels, Short Videos To Ensure Focused Learning

In a significant move to curb distractions and ensure a focused learning environment, the Faridabad administration has directed all schools to ban the creation of reels and short videos by students, teachers, and school staff during school hours.

The directive aims to maintain discipline and ensure that educational activities are not disrupted. The state government has emphasised that creating reels or short videos should not affect academic work, institutional discipline, or the reputation of schools.

According to an official circular issued by the Faridabad District Education Officer, the decision was taken after it was observed that reels and short videos were being created in some schools for entertainment purposes, adversely impacting classroom activities.

Strict Compliance Mandatory

The education department has instructed school principals to ensure strict enforcement of the ban during school hours. It stated that any activity that distracts students or disrupts studies must be prohibited.

Schools have been asked to take appropriate measures to ensure compliance. The circular clearly states that the focus of both students and teachers must remain on teaching and learning.

When Is Video Creation Allowed?

The department clarified that video creation will be permitted only for educational, cultural, or awareness-related purposes, and that too with prior approval from the school authorities.

Such activities must be conducted under the supervision of teachers. Schools must ensure that academic work is not affected and that student privacy and confidentiality are fully protected.

It has also been specified that no reels or video shoots unrelated to school education or syllabus will be allowed.

Warning Of Action For Violations

Schools have been directed to inform students, teachers, and staff about the order and ensure strict adherence. The administration has warned that action will be taken against those found violating the directive.