Education Ministry Launches 6-Month Certificate Course For BEd Qualified Primary Teachers

The Union Minister of Education Pralhad Joshi launched a six-month certificate (Bridge) course offered by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) in Primary Teacher Education (PTE) for in-service primary teachers appointed with BEd qualification. According to official information, the course will focus on the professional development of working primary teachers having BEd degree to become eligible for teaching at primary level.

As per the official document, the course is thoughtfully designed to enhance the pedagogical competencies and classroom effectiveness of teachers, enabling them to cater to the diverse learning needs of young children.

In a social media post on X, Joshi stated: "the course will strengthen teachers' primary-stage pedagogical competencies through academic learning, online contact classes and 20 days of school-based experience."

"The programme will equip teachers with child-centred, inclusive and developmentally appropriate teaching practices, strengthening the quality of education at the foundational and primary stages," he added.

According to the official notification, by engaging with learners from diverse socio-cultural backgrounds, the course prepares teachers to foster inclusive, equitable, and holistic learning environments.

Through the programme, teachers will explore how children learn, understand the epistemological foundations of subject knowledge, and apply responsive instructional strategies that support the development of every child, the official document mentioned.

The bridge course in PTE will be delivered through an ODL (Open and Distance Learning) mode of instruction. The teaching strategies will include contact programmes, school-based practicum (practice teaching, reflective journals, portfolios).

Video tutorial, e-learning materials, and digital platforms will be utilised to support flexible and effective learning. "This approach ensures that in-service teachers can actively engage with the course content while balancing their professional responsibilities," the official document stated.