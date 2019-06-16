Education Department Seals 15 Unauthorised Private Schools In Vizag

The education department here has sealed 15 private schools running without proper recognition.

District educational Officer B Lingareddy in a statement said the department has been conducting raids on such private schools for the last few days.

District educational Officer B Lingareddy in a statement said the department has been conducting raids on such private schools for the last few days.

The raids will continue in the distinct to detect the unauthorised private schools and strict action taken against them, it added.

