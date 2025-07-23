Ex-Andhra MP's Daughter In Trouble Over Coastal Zone Rules Violation

The daughter of a former YSRCP Member of Parliament and her husband have landed in trouble after a company owned by them was charged with alleged Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms violations in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district.

P Neha Reddy, daughter of Vijayasai Reddy, and Rohit Reddy are facing legal action over an accusation that their company constructed a wall at the popular Bheemili or Bheemunipatnam Beach.

The police have registered a case based on a complaint by the Andhra Pradesh Coastal Zone Management Authority (APCZMA) and a local court directive in this matter. The action followed a March directive by the Andhra Pradesh High Court for the CZMA to file a police complaint to initiate action against the company owned by the Reddys.

The issue had first gained public attention when Jana Sena corporator Peetala Murthy Yadav filed a Public Interest Litigation in the High Court over alleged encroachments.

Last September, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) had undertaken the demolition of alleged illegal constructions at the site, after serving formal notices to Neha Reddy. This initial demolition was also carried out under the direction of the High Court, which had sought a detailed report from the GVMC.

The High Court, in March this year, took a serious view of the situation after the petitioner contended that the wall had only been partially demolished. A special government pleader informed the court that while most illegal constructions were removed, an old building and some toilets remained.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Cheemalapati Ravi then ordered the formation of a committee to assess the environmental damage and asked them to report to the court.

The committee comprised the AP Coastal Zone Management Authority member secretary, the GVMC commissioner, and the Visakhapatnam Collector. The High Court further directed that the cost of the demolition and the environmental damage should be recovered from the company.

The legal proceedings unfold months after Vijayasai Reddy's departure from the YSR Congress Party. He had also resigned as a Rajya Sabha member in January, stating that he would not join any other political party.