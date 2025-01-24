Advertisement
Resigning From Rajya Sabha Membership Tomorrow, Says Vijayasai Reddy

Vijayasai Reddy is currently serving his second term as Rajya Sabha member from YSRCP from Andhra Pradesh.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Resigning From Rajya Sabha Membership Tomorrow, Says Vijayasai Reddy
In a post on 'X', he said he is not joining any other party and also quitting politics. (File)
Amaravati:

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy on Friday said he will be resigning from his parliament membership on January 25.

In a post on 'X', he said he is not joining any other party and also quitting politics.

"I am quitting politics. I am resigning from the Rajya Sabha membership tomorrow, ( January) 25th . I will not join any political party. I am not resigning hoping for any position, benefits, or money. This decision is completely my personal one. There was no pressure. No one influenced me," he said in the post.

Vijayasai Reddy is currently serving his second term as Rajya Sabha member from YSRCP from Andhra Pradesh.

He is one of the key figures in former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party in the state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

