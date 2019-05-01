AP EAMCET Results 2019 Today: Live Updates

AP EAMCET results would be released today on the official website

AP EAMCET Results 2019: Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the result for the AP EAMCET examination today. The council has released the result date in its official notification for the EAMCET examination. However, a confirmation on the time for result declaration is awaited. The result, as and when released, will be available on the official website. Students who appeared for the AP EAMCET exam will need their hall ticket number and date of birth to be able to check their rank and marks in the EAMCET examination. After the result for EAMCET examination, APSCHE is expected to release the counselling schedule for admission to professional undergraduate courses offered by institutes/colleges in Andhra Pradesh. AP EAMCTE was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE.

AP EAMCET Results 2019: Live Updates