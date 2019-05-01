AP EAMCET Result 2019 Not Today

AP EAMCET results will not be released today

EAMCET Results 2019: AP EAMCET results 2019 will not be released today. Though the official notification for the exam had said that EAMCET results would be released on May 1, 2019, AP State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) today said that the result for AP EAMCET will be released tentatively in the third week of May. Exact date for result declaration has not been released yet but should be available in due course of time.

AP EAMCET exam was conducted in April between April 20 and April 24, 2019. The Council has already released the answer exam papers and response sheets for the examination.

AP EAMCET is conducted for admission to Engineering, Bio-Technology, B.Tech. (Dairy Technology), B.Tech. (Agr. Engg.), B.Tech. (Food Science and Technology), B.Sc. (Ag)/ B.Sc. (Hort)/ B.V.Sc. & A.H/B.F.Sc and B. Pharmacy, Pharma. D. courses offered by Universities/institutes in Andhra Pradesh. The examination for PCM, PCB, and PCMB groups were conducted on separate days.

Since AP EAMCET exam was conducted in different sessions, the scores of students who appeared for the exam will be normalized. As per the official notification, "APEAMCET 2019 is being conducted in multiple sessions based on the same syllabus, same pattern for candidates having same eligibility criteria. A candidate will be eligible to appear only in one session. Since the question paper will be different for each session, there is a possibility that the candidates compare themselves about the variation in the difficulty level of questions. However, it may be noted that utmost care will be taken so that all the papers are of same standard. Further, it is decided to adopt a normalization process to eliminate any such variations in the difficulty level of various sessions. The Normalization procedure that has been adopted for AP EAMCET-2017 & 2018 is being continued for AP EAMCET-2019 also."

The normalization formula which will be used is given below:

Scores of candidates who appeared in AP EAMCET will be normalized

75% weightage is for EAMCET normalized marks and 25% weightage is for Intermediate Marks in group subjects to prepare the final rank of the candidate.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.