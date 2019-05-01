AP EAMCET 2019 Result Today

AP EAMCET Result 2019 will be released today

AP EAMCET Result 2019: AP EAMCET 2019 result will be released today. AP EAMCET examination began on April 20, 2019 and concluded on April 24, 2019. AP EAMCET 2019 was conducted in computer-based mode only. AP EAMCET result will be released on the official website. AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has already released the exam papers and response sheets for the examination.

AP EAMCET is conducted for admission to Engineering, Bio-Technology, B.Tech. (Dairy Technology), B.Tech. (Agr. Engg.), B.Tech. (Food Science and Technology), B.Sc. (Ag)/ B.Sc. (Hort)/ B.V.Sc. & A.H/B.F.Sc and B. Pharmacy, Pharma. D. courses offered by Universities/institutes in Andhra Pradesh. The examination for PCM, PCB, and PCMB groups were conducted on separate ways.

AP EAMCET 2019 Result: Important Points

Candidates shall be ranked based on the EAMCET normalized marks (75% weightage) and 10+2 (25% weightage) in the order of merit. Rank obtained in AP EAMCET-2019 is valid for admission to the courses mentioned in the application form for the academic year 2019-2020 only. Rank card shall be downloaded from the website https://sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet Rank obtained with the benefit of relaxation of the minimum qualifying marks at AP EAMCET-2019 by any candidate claiming as SC/ST Category will be cancelled in case the claim is found to be invalid at the time of admission to any course of study in any participating University /Institution.

After declaration of the AP EAMCET 2019 result, the Council will release the counselling schedule.

