DUSU Elections 2026: Voting Begins Amid Tight Security, Over 1.5 Lakh Students To Cast Votes

DUSU Election 2026: Voting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Election 2026 is currently underway. Polling began at 8:30am amid tight security arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections. More than 1.5 lakh students are eligible to cast their votes.

Polling is being held in two shifts. Students of morning colleges can vote from 8:30am to 1pm, while students of evening colleges can cast their votes from 3pm to 7:30pm.

More than 1,100 electronic voting machines (EVMs) are being used for the elections, including 830 ballot units and 281 control units. A total of 1,51,842 students are eligible to vote in this year's DUSU elections.

The Delhi University administration has set up 158 polling booths and 12 control rooms. Security arrangements have also been tightened across the university campus and surrounding areas.

Candidates from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), National Students' Union of India (NSUI), and an alliance between the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) are in the fray.

DUSU Election 2026: Candidates

ABVP has fielded Yash Dabas for president, Eeshu Maurya for vice-president, Riya Chhabri for secretary, and Lakshyaraj Singh for joint secretary.

NSUI has nominated Vijay Shankar Meena for president, Veer Chatrath for vice-president, Namrata Chaudhary for secretary, and Gopal Chaudhary for joint secretary.

The AISA-SFI alliance has fielded Ananya Raturi for president, Akshat Shikhar for vice-president, Stanzin Deskhyong for secretary, and B. Parijat for joint secretary.

DUSU Election 2026: Security Arrangements

The Delhi Police has deployed quick reaction teams, riot-control vehicles, and special vehicles to detain troublemakers as part of the security arrangements for the DUSU elections.

Traffic movement on major roads in and around Delhi University's North Campus, including Mall Road and Chhatra Marg, as well as roads around the Faculty of Arts, will be completely restricted on September 18 and 19.