DU Exam Results 2017 Declared @ Du.ac.in, Know How To Check

University of Delhi (or as it is famously known as Delhi University - DU) has declared the results of CBCS November and December 2017 Exam, and also of Semester I, III and V of various coursed on the official website of the varsity.

Education | | Updated: January 22, 2018 20:36 IST
New Delhi:  University of Delhi (or as it is famously known as Delhi University - DU) has declared the results of CBCS November and December 2017 Exam, and also of Semester I, III and V of various coursed on the official website of the varsity. DU have also declared the results of ex-students of erstwhile FYUP admitted in the year 2013 for exams held in November and December 2017 and also the result of ex-students admitted in the year 2014, Semester V/VI. The students may access BCom, BA (Vocational) and several other exam results held in November and December months last year.

Apart from BCom Honours and BCom Programe, DU has also declared the results of B.A.(VOC) Tourism Management, B.A.(VOC) Small and Medium Enterprises, B.A.(VOC) Office Management & Secretarial Practice, B.A.(VOC) Materials Management, B.A.(VOC) Marketing Management and Retail Business, B.A.(VOC) Management and Marketing of Insurance and B.A.(VOC) Human Resource Management.

The DU results are available on the official website of University of Delhi and the students may access it after logging onto it.
 

DU Exam Results 2017: How to check

The students who are searching for DU exam results may follow these steps:

Go to the official website of Delhi University, du.ac.in
Click on the exam and results link from the left side of the homepage
Click on the latest results link from there (the students may chose link 1 or link 2 from there)
Click on the exam portal link there
Click on the results link you are searching for
Check your results

Or the candidates may directly go to this link and check their results: Click here

Total results declared:

Total Result Declared (Regular Students): 143
Total Result Declared (Ex-Students): 165

