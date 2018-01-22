DU Exam Results 2017 Declared @ Du.ac.in, Know How To Check

Delhi University Panel Mulls Reducing Duration Of Admission Process
Apart from BCom Honours and BCom Programe, DU has also declared the results of B.A.(VOC) Tourism Management, B.A.(VOC) Small and Medium Enterprises, B.A.(VOC) Office Management & Secretarial Practice, B.A.(VOC) Materials Management, B.A.(VOC) Marketing Management and Retail Business, B.A.(VOC) Management and Marketing of Insurance and B.A.(VOC) Human Resource Management.
The DU results are available on the official website of University of Delhi and the students may access it after logging onto it.
DU Exam Results 2017: How to check
DU Exam Results 2017: Check Delhi University Results Now @ Duexam1.du.ac.in, Duexam2.du.ac.in
The students who are searching for DU exam results may follow these steps:
Go to the official website of Delhi University, du.ac.in
Click on the exam and results link from the left side of the homepage
Click on the latest results link from there (the students may chose link 1 or link 2 from there)
Click on the exam portal link there
Click on the results link you are searching for
Check your results
Or the candidates may directly go to this link and check their results: Click here
Total results declared:
Total Result Declared (Regular Students): 143
Total Result Declared (Ex-Students): 165
