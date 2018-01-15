Delhi University Student's Union Sets Up Gender Sensitisation Cell

The Delhi University Student's Union (DUSU) today set up a Gender Sensitisation Cell to address long standing issues of gender discrimination in the varsity.

Education | | Updated: January 15, 2018 22:27 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi University Student's Union Sets Up Gender Sensitisation Cell

The cell will have the DUSU president as its chairman, a convener and two co-conveners.

New Delhi:  The Delhi University Student's Union (DUSU) today set up a Gender Sensitisation Cell to address long standing issues of gender discrimination in the varsity.

The cell aims to represent students who undergo discrimination and harassment, and provide legal aid and advice to them, DUSU president Rocky Tuseed said in a statement.

"It will also hold awareness sessions in order to create safe and healthy environment in the university for all genders, particularly women and transgenders. The university is for everyone and female students are as safe as everyone else," he said.

The cell will have the DUSU president as its chairman, a convener and two co-conveners.

Convener Narayani Anand said, "Women and transgender students make up an indispensable part of the Delhi University and we're going to make sure that sexual harassment and gender discrimination are taken very seriously."

Read also:

Delhi University Panel Mulls Reducing Duration Of Admission Process

Delhi University Sets Up Special Cell Targeting North East Students

Comments
Close [X]
Click here for more Education News


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Delhi University Student's Union (DUSU)Gender Sensitisation Cell

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
South Africa vs IndiaICC Under-19 World CupISROYogaLiving HealthyLalu YadavAadhaar Virtual IDDonald TrumpBigg Boss 11Chief JusticePadmaavatJallikattuPrice ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................