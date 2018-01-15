Delhi University Sets Up Special Cell Targeting North East Students The university also announced two per cent benefit in cut-off for Other Backward Class (OBC) women to encourage students from reserved category.

Delhi University Sets Up Special Cell Targeting North East Students New Delhi: Aiming to attract more students from North East to the Delhi University, a special cell of the varsity will reach out to schools in the northeastern states to educate them about the university's admission process,



"DU admissions committee has decided to have a special cell for North East and conduct a drive to meet students and principals in the region to educate them about the process of DU admissions," Prof Maharaj K Pandit, who heads the committee, told reporters here today.



"The cell will also monitor nodal officers in every college to assist students from North East," he said.



The 47-member panel held its first meeting for the 2018-19 academic session here today.



"Beyond the reservation policy, there will be 2 per cent extra benefit in cut-off to OBC women candidates," Prof Pandit said, adding that the proportion of girls studying in the varsity last year was much lesser than boys in this category.



The DU panel head said this was not the case with other categories.



"In SC/ST category, the proportion of girls and boys studying in DU last year were almost equivalent, but in unreserved category, boys were lesser than girls during the same period," he said.



Prof Pandit said central observers would go to different colleges to ensure that all constitutional procedures were followed to allocate seats to reserved category students.



It was also unanimously accepted at the meeting that Computer-Based Online Test (CBOT) would be held for all postgraduate courses this year, besides setting up a separate tab for Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) in the main application form.



The panel also decided to send advisory to all colleges to have forensic experts to verify certificates of students, to avoid rejection of applications after a long duration.



Principals of Kendria Vidyalayas will also be educated about the admission process, Prof Pandit said.



Gurpreet Tuteja, member of the DU admissions committee, said the admission cancellation policy has been streamlined to avoid inconvenience to students.



"A student can pay the cancellation fees of his admission online, get a print out and go to the respective college to collect his certificate," Mr Tuteja said.





