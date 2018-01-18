Delhi University Launches School For Transnational Affairs The Delhi University on Wednesday inaugurated the Delhi School of Transnational Affairs, envisaged as a platform to promote "excellence in transnational, comparative and inter-disciplinary research".

Share EMAIL PRINT Delhi University Launches School For Transnational Affairs New Delhi: The Delhi University on Wednesday inaugurated the Delhi School of Transnational Affairs, envisaged as a platform to promote "excellence in transnational, comparative and inter-disciplinary research".



The school has been founded in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)'s External Publicity and Public Diplomacy Division.



"Delhi School of Transnational Affairs is envisaged as a unique global and virtual platform for cutting-edge debates on various academic issues of transnational significance," a statement from the university read.



The inaugural was marked by a lecture by G. Parthasarathy, a retired diplomat and former spokesperson of the ministry, who spoke on India's foreign policy, approbating its disengagement in disputes in West Asia, which he said had served the country well.



"The school seeks to bridge the barriers between scholars, thinkers and experts spread across the globe to come together and share their ideas on this platform," the statement added.



Click here for more



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



The Delhi University on Wednesday inaugurated the Delhi School of Transnational Affairs, envisaged as a platform to promote "excellence in transnational, comparative and inter-disciplinary research".The school has been founded in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)'s External Publicity and Public Diplomacy Division."Delhi School of Transnational Affairs is envisaged as a unique global and virtual platform for cutting-edge debates on various academic issues of transnational significance," a statement from the university read.The inaugural was marked by a lecture by G. Parthasarathy, a retired diplomat and former spokesperson of the ministry, who spoke on India's foreign policy, approbating its disengagement in disputes in West Asia, which he said had served the country well."The school seeks to bridge the barriers between scholars, thinkers and experts spread across the globe to come together and share their ideas on this platform," the statement added. Click here for more Education News