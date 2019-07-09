Delhi University Third Cut Off Released; 97.75 Per Cent For B.Com. At LSR, SRCC

DU Cut Off 2019: LSR opens admission for B.Com. in third list

DU Cut Off 2019: Delhi University has released the third cut off list for admission to merit-based undergraduate courses. After the admissions based on second cut off, more than 30,000 seats were still vacant at Delhi University. The cut off, however, has not decreased much from the second list. The highest cut off in the third list is for BA (H) Economics at Hindu College at 98 per cent. Apart from Economics, the only other arts course available at Hindu College is BA (H) Sociology which is available at 97 per cent.

Lady Shri Ram College had closed admission for B.Com. (H) in the second list and has opened admission again at 97.75 per cent. Shri Ram College of Commerce has also pegged 97.75 per cent for B.Com. (H).

Hans Raj has set 97.75 per cent cut off for BA (H) Economics and 97.25 per cent cut off for B.Com. (H).

DU Third Cut Off For Arts, Commerce: Complete List

At Ramjas College, the cut off decreased by only 0.5 per cent for BA (H) Economics which is available at 97.5 per cent. BA (H) English is still available at Ramjas at 96 per cent. The cut off for B.Com. is higher than the cut off for B.Com. (H) in the third list. While B.Com. (H) is available at 96.75 per cent, B.Com. is available at 97 per cent.

At Sri Venketeswara College, the cut off for B.Com. (H) is 97 per cent and the cut off for B.Com. is 96.25 per cent. The cut off for BA (H) Political Science is 96 per cent and for BA (H) History is 94.75 per cent.

Delhi University Cut Offs Dip Marginally In Third List; 96.75 Per Cent For Computer Science At Hans Raj

The cut off percentage is lesser than 90 per cent at colleges like Bharati College which is offering BA (H) English at 89 per cent, Dyal Singh College which is offering BA (H) Philosophy at 87 per cent, and Janki Devi Memorial College which is offering BA (H) History at 87 per cent.

The admission process based on the third cut off list will conclude on July 11. Fourth cut off list will be released on July 15.

