DU Admissions 2023: CSAS Portal Likely To Reopen Today For Mid-Entry Admissions

DU Admissions 2023: Delhi University will release the DU CSAS round 3 vacant seat list today, August 17. The university might also start accepting applications today for the mid-entry window to reorder higher preferences. Candidates can check the list for vacant seats and the mid-entry window at 5 pm today.

Applicants who want to avail of seats on the third-round vacancy list will have time till August 19 (4.59 pm) to reorganise their tier preferences. On August 22, DU will also release a round 3 seat allocation list.

Candidates can check the official CSAS website, ugadmissions.uod.ac.in. It is advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

For mid-entry admissions, candidates are required to pay Rs 1000 as a non-refundable fee while applying. As per the website, those who apply to CSAS mid-way will not have any claim to the seats allocated to initially registered candidates.

It should be noted that if a candidate is allotted seats via the mid-entry window, they cannot seek seat upgradation and they fail to accept the seat, their admission will be forfeited.

The mid-entry applicants will not be allowed for ECA, Sports Supernumerary Quota, Performance-Based Programs i.e., B.A.(H) Music, B.Sc. (PE, HE&S), and Practical-based Programs i.e., BFA.

Guide to check DU UG Vacant Seat 2023: