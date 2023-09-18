Delhi University Admission 2023: List Of Vacant Seats For Special Spot Round To Be Released Today

Candidates must accept the allocated seat in this admission round.

The Delhi University (DU) will on Monday (September 18) release list of seats that have not yet been filled for a special spot admission round. Interested applicants can submit an application for the special spot admission round between September 18 at 5pm and September 20 at 4.59pm. The admission fee can be paid till 4.59pm on September 24.

According to an official release, applicants who applied for the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) in 2023 but were not admitted to any college on the date of the notification of the special spot admission round can participate.

Applicants who were given a seat in spot rounds I or II will also be allowed to take part in the special spot admission round.

To take part in this special admission round, a candidate will need to select "special spot admission" on their dashboard on the official website www.du.ac.in in order to be taken into consideration. The official release also states that interested candidates will be able to select all courses in as many colleges as they wish, based on the availability of seats.

In the special admission round, allocations will be done based on the following criteria:

Availability of seats

Programme-specific merit

Order of preference of college (programme + college)

Category

It will be mandatory for the candidates to take admission to the seat allocated in this admission round.