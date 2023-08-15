Delhi University BTech Admission 2023: 2nd Allotment List Released

Delhi University offers up to 120 seats for each of its BTech programmes.

Delhi University has announced the DU B.Tech admission second allotment result. The allocation list has been declared after taking into account the JEE Main 2023 Exams All-India Common Rank List. Students who have registered themselves for DU BTech admission 2023 can visit the official website at engineering.uod.ac.in to check their results.

The round 2 seat allotment list has been announced separately for three courses, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronic and Communication Engineering, and Electrical Engineering.

Here's how to check DU BTech Admission 2023 second merit list:

Visit the official admission website of Delhi University, i.e., admission.uod.ac.in

click on the link activated for BTech 2nd allotment result 2023.

Go to the candidates' login section

Enter credentials and click on the submit option

DU BTech admission 2023 second allotment list will be displayed on the screen

Check your details and download the list for future reference

The candidates who have been allotted seats in the second round are required to visit the university to complete the physical verification and admission procedure. The last date for students to submit the fee for admissions is August 20, 2023.

Delhi University offers up to 120 seats for each of its BTech programmes. The DU BTech third-seat allotment list will be released on August 23.