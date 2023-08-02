Delhi University BTech Admission 2023: 1st Allotment List To Be Out Today, Check Details Here

The merit list is expected to be put at 5pm today.

The University of Delhi will announce the first allotment list for admission to BTech courses today, August 2. Candidates who have registered for BTech admission can visit the official website of Delhi University, i.e., admission.uod.ac.in, to check the allotment list, once the link is active.

The merit list is expected to be put at 5pm today, as per a press release. The candidates whose names will be on the first merit list will have to report to the allotted college with an admission letter, necessary documents, and admission fee.

According to the press note, candidates belonging to unreserved (UR), Other Backward Classes-Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories will have to visit the faculty of technology (FoT) department for physical verification of documents. The verification of documents for these categories will be conducted from August 3 to 5, between 10am to 4pm.

Candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories will have to report at FoT for physical verification of documents between August 7 and August 8, 2023. Candidates from Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), CW, KM, Orphan and single girl child candidates can report to FoT on August 9, 2023.

The last date for fee payment is August 10, 2023, and the candidates who want to apply for upgradation can do so between August 1 and August 12.

Here's how to check DU BTech Admission 2023 first merit list:

Visit the official admission website of Delhi University, i.e., admission.uod.ac.in

Click on the 'First allotment list for B Tech courses 2023' link

Go to the candidates' login section

Enter credentials and click on the submit option

DU BTech admission 2023 first allotment list will be displayed on the screen

Check your details and save the list for future reference

The Delhi University BTech round 2 allocation list will be declared on August 14.