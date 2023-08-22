DU UG Admission 2023: Third Merit List Today, How To Check

DU UG Admission 2023: Candidates accepting a seat will have to pay the admission fees till August 26.

The University of Delhi will release the third merit list for UG Admissions 2023 today i.e. August 22. As per the schedule, the varsity will release the allocation list for Round 3 at 5 PM on the official website – admission.uod.ac.in. On the basis of the candidate's CUET UG scores, DU will compile its third merit list.

As per Delhi University's official notification, the candidates can accept the seats on the basis of third seat allotment till August 24, and the colleges can verify the online application till August 25.

Candidates accepting a seat will have to pay the admission fees till August 26.

How to check the 3rd seat allotment list:

Visit the official website of DU admissions - admission.uod.ac.in. or ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Under the home page, click on the ‘CSAS 2023' link.

The DU CSAS portal will get displayed on your screen.

Enter your CUET application number and password.

Check the status of the DU third seat allocation.

The university had announced the vacant seats for round 3 on August 17.

List of Top DU Colleges With Vacant Seats