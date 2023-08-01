Delhi University To Release First Merit List For UG Admission Today

The university will release the DU second admission list on August 7.

DU Admission 2023: The University of Delhi will release the undergraduate merit allocation list today, August 1. The list will be available on the admission portal of the university, admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates will be allocated a seat depending on their position on the merit list.

St Stephen's College has already announced the interview for Christian minority students, it will begin on August 1.

The aspirants will have to login into their student profile to check the college and course they have been allotted at Delhi University.

Candidates whose names are on the admission list can apply through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) admission portal. Candidates will have to accept the allotted seat between 5 pm on August 1 and 4:59 pm on August 4. Colleges will verify and approve the online application by August 5. Candidates can pay against the first merit list till 4:59 pm on August 6, 2023.

Steps to check DU UG 1st Merit List 2023:

Go to admission.uod.ac.in. Go to the candidate dashboard. Enter your credentials and log in. Check and download your allotment result.

If a candidate fails to pay the admission fee, it will be considered a cancellation of the allocated seat. The allocated seat will be forfeited and the candidate will not be considered for any subsequent allocations throughout the year.