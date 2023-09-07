DU Admissions 2023: Delhi University Announces Spot Admission Round For Undergraduate And BTech Programmes

It will be mandatory for candidates to take admission to seats allocated during the spot admission round.

Delhi University (DU) has announced the spot admission rounds for undergraduate (UG) and BTech programmes for the 2023 academic session. The university will declare vacant seats for round-2 of UG programs and round-1 for BTech admission on September 7. Applicants who are not able to get admission to any DU college or faculty by 5pm today can take part in the spot admission rounds for DU UG and BTech programmes. Those interested in the second spot round can register for seat allotment based on the available vacant seats until September 9.



An official notice advises candidates to check the vacant seats on the admission website before making a choice.



"The University of Delhi announces admissions to the SPOT ADMISSION ROUND of Undergraduate Admissions for the Academic Year 2023-2024. The candidates are advised to look at the vacant seats displayed on the admission website (admission.uod.ac.in) and make an informed choice accordingly," an official release reads.

Candidates who are not able to secure the admission today can participate, while those who were offered a seat in a previous spot admission round but didn't complete the admission process cannot participate in subsequent spot rounds.



As per the official release, the university might consider additional spot admission rounds if necessary in the future. It is recommended that candidates regularly monitor the admission website for updates.



There will be no options for 'upgrade' or 'withdrawal' during the spot admission round. The seat allocated in the spot round will be final.