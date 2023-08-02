Delhi University Releases First Seat Allocation List: What Happens Next?

The academic session for Delhi University will begin on August 16

Delhi University (DU) on August 1 released the first merit list or the Common Seat Allocation (CSAS) System for undergraduate admissions. The list gives seat allocation for students based on their positions in the merit list. Candidates who registered themselves for admission at DU via CUET UG 2023 scores can now check the merit list from the portal.

The university considered 202,416 eligible candidates for seat allocation based on their preference for the programme and college combination. A total of 85,853 allocations have been done in the First CSAS round itself and 7,042 candidates have got their first preference, as per a PTI report. About 22,000 participants have been allocated a seat from their first five preferences.

After the declaration of the first seat allocation list, here's what will happen next.

Till when can candidates accept the seat?

Applicants who are selected in the DU 2023 first-seat allotment list can accept their seat by 04:59 pm Friday, August 4, 2023. The colleges will then check the applications of the candidates and process the applications till 04:59 pm Saturday, August 5, 2023.

Candidates whose applications get approved by the college will have to submit the fees by 04:59 pm Sunday, August 6, 2023. The colleges may ''raise a query'' in case they seek any clarification from the candidate. In case a candidate is offered multiple seats in a particular round, they must accept and take admission in only one allocated seat.

What if a student fails to pay the admission fee?

In case of failure to pay the admission fee within the stipulated time, the provisionally allocated seat will be cancelled, and the candidate will not be considered for any subsequent allocation rounds in the current year.

When will the list of vacant seats be released after round 1?

Vacant seats for the second round will be displayed on August 7, at 5 pm. Candidates can check the vacant seats at du.ac.in by logging into their account. After that, candidates will have time from August 7 to 8 to re-order their higher preferences.

When will DU release the second merit list?

The university will announce the second round at 5 pm on Thursday, August 10, 2023. Candidates will have time till August 13 to accept their allotted college. They will be given time till August 15 to finalise their payment against the second list, according to news agency ANI.

Will there be a third list?

DU will release a list of vacant seats on August 17, following which the third merit list will be released on August 22. After that, candidates will have time till August 24 to accept the college, and till August 26 to finalise their payment.

What will happen to the compartment students?

According to the DU Website, compartment students can get admission to the University provided the result of the compartment exam is declared before the admission process is completed and seats are available. Candidates are supposed to update the online registration form by filling in their latest marks, possibly till the end of admissions, while the registration portal is open.

Which was the most preferred course this year?

BCom has emerged as one of the most preferred courses across the university, as a total of 72,769 students applied for the programme. BCom (Hons) and BA (Hons) English with 67,686 and 62,680 registrations, respectively, come next.

When will the academic session start?

The academic session of Delhi University for all undergraduate courses will begin on August 16.