DU Admission 2018: Entrance Exam Admit Cards Today @ Du.ac.in; Check Details Here

Applicants seeking admission to Undergraduate (UG) courses in Delhi University (DU), where the admission is based on entrance examination may download their admit cards online through the web portal (http://admission.du.ac.in). According to a notice from the official DU website, DU entrance exam admit cards will be made available after 5:00 pm today. The details of the DU admit cards will be send to the registered email ids of the candidates. The details regarding this can be found at the admission dashboard of the DU website.More than three lakh students had registered for about 55,000 seats in UG courses -- merit and entrance-based both, however, according to an official from DU, 2,78,544 aspirants have made payments.The first cut-off list for DU merit based admission process will be released on June 19 , meanwhile, north-campus based St. Stephen's College has released its first cut-off list this week.B.Sc. Physical Education, Health Education & Sports Sciences entrance exam will be held on June 18, according to a schedule released by the varsity, while B.A. (Honours) Multimedia and Mass Communication (Only for female students) entrance will be held on June 20.B.A. (Honours) Humanities & Social Sciences (Cluster Innovation Centre) and B.Tech. (IT & Mathematical Innovations) (Cluster Innovation Centre) entrance exams will be held on June 21 and JAT BMS/BBA (FIA) & B.A. (Hons.) Business Economics (Shift-I) exam will be held on June 22 in two shifts.Applicants may take the print-out of the Admit Card. The print quality of the Admit Card should be good enough for verification. Admit Card will carry the information related to examination Centre, Reporting time etc. The applicant may carry the following documents to the Examination Centre:i. Printed copy of the Admit Card.ii. Identity card bearing candidate's photograph, for verification. This can be any one of the following documents: Aadhar Card, Driving License, PAN card, Voter's identity card, Passport or College identity card, a copy of which has been uploaded with the application form.Note: Examination centre is allotted on first cum first serve basis subject to the availability of seats.University may not establish examination centre in a particular city due to insufficient number of candidate. Results of the Entrance Tests as well as the allotment of college and course (where applicable) will be notified on the UG admission portal.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter