DU Admission 2018: Delhi University Announces Special Admission Drive To Fill Vacant Seats

Delhi University (DU) has announced a special admission drive to fill the vacant seats in the colleges affiliated with the varsity. The University had earlier announced the Undergraduate Admission for the academic year 2018-19 based on five cut-off lists, which now have been completed. Now, the DU admission committee recommended that a special drive be announced on July 16 and 17.

The proposed admission drive will specifically address the following candidates:

1. The applicants belonging to reserved categories/quota, viz SC/ST/OBC/PWD/KM/Ward Quota/ CW /minority (Sikh), who inadvertently missed to apply in respective categories, can now do so by requesting change, if any, in their categories.

2. All such applicants who will now become eligible after rectification in their respective categories shall also be considered for admission in that category in the entrance based UG courses in the subsequent Admission Lists to be announced as per schedule. Such candidates shall not be allowed to claim admissions in the already announced Admission Lists.

3. The registered women applicants who are residents of NCT Delhi, but couldn't apply admission in NCWEB shall automatically be considered for admission to NCWEB. Such applicants will be admitted to NCWEB if they meet any of the preceding cut-offs provided the availability of seats. Further, the NCWEB applicants whose admissions were approved, but could not pay fee during the stipulated time shall also be given another chance to submit the fee.

4. Further, all such eligible applicants who could not seek admission or had cancelled their admission in any of the Colleges/Department of the University during any of the preceding cut-offs for any reason till 4th Cut-Off and are, therefore, not admitted but meet any of the preceding cut-offs, shall also be considered for admission under 6th Cut-Off, provided seats are available.

