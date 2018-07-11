DU Admission 2018: Fifth Cut-Off Lists Released, Check Complete Lists Here

Admission process based on the fifth cut-off will be held from July 12 to July 14.

The fifth cut-off list for admissions to various Undergraduate Courses (based on merit) of the University of Delhi for the academic year 2018-2019 has been released by the varsity. The details of the minimum cut-off percentage of marks (Fifth Admission List) at which admissions to various courses have been offered by different colleges are published on the official website (the fifth cut-off lists have also been reproduced in this page too). For details, with regard to variation in cut-off percentage in various colleges of Delhi University, the candidates are advised to contact the respective colleges on Thursday, July 12, 2018.

DU's fourth cut-off was released on July 5 and the admission process based on the list was held from July 6 to July 9.

As per scheduled already notified, Delhi University asked eligible candidates who meet the requirements notified in the fifth admission cut-off list are further advised to complete their admission formalities in the colleges concerned within the stipulated time, as notified earlier on the University Website.

According to Hindustan Times, around 50,000 seats out of the total 56,000 seats have already been filled.

"Maximum admissions till now have been done in BA Programme with 8,612 seats being filled out of the total 10,172 seats. In BCom, there have been 5,137 admissions against a total of 6,483 seats. BCom (Hons) has a total of 6,273 seats and 5,085 admissions have been done," Hindustan Times reported.

The university had only announced schedule for five cut-off lists so far, however, further cut-offs / spot counseling schedule may be declared depending on the vacant seats later.

