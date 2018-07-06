DU Cut Off 2018: Delhi University Releases 4th Cut Off For Arts, Commerce Courses; Check Complete List

DU has released 4th cut off for Arts and Commerce courses

Delhi University has released the fourth cut off list for admission to under graduate courses in the colleges affiliated with the university. While seats have been filled for majority of courses and as per reports now only 20% seats remain vacant, there are still seats available for certain courses in both campus and off-campus colleges. SRCC, which was one of the first few to release the cut offs, has closed admission for general category candidates.

At Daulat Ram College, BA Economics (H) is available at 95.75%, BA History (H) is available at 92.5%, and BA English (H) is available at 93.5%.

BA English (H) is also available at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College at 91.5%.

SRCC, KMC, Gargi, Hindu Release 4th Cut Off 2018



At DCAC, the cut off for BA Economics (H) is 95.75%, BA English (H) is 93.25%, and BA Programme is 91.5%. A few other courses are also available at DCAC.

DU 4th Cut Off 2018: Check Complete List For B.Sc.

BA History (H) is available at Dyal Singh college at 88.75%. Dyal Singh has closed admission for most of the Arts courses. B.Com. is still available at Dyal Singh college at 92.75%.

At Hans Raj College, B.Com. and BA Economics (h), both are available at 96.75%. BA English (H) is available at Hans Raj at 95.75%.

The admission process on the basis of 4th cut of will be carried on till July 9, 2018.

